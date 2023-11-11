Israeli Army Captures Number Of Hamas Military Positions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Israeli Army
has captured 11 Hamas-fortified military positions in the Gaza
Strip, Trend reports.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli army units
continue military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Besides, the IDF noted that on the night of November 10, Israeli
army positions were attacked by 19 Hamas militants. They were
neutralized, and their weapons, ammunition, and equipment were
either destroyed or confiscated.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
