Israeli Army Captures Number Of Hamas Military Positions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Israeli Army has captured 11 Hamas-fortified military positions in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli army units continue military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Besides, the IDF noted that on the night of November 10, Israeli army positions were attacked by 19 Hamas militants. They were neutralized, and their weapons, ammunition, and equipment were either destroyed or confiscated.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel