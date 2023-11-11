               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye Approves Agreement On Housing Construction In Kahramanmaras By Azerbaijan


11/11/2023 5:18:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved an agreement involving the construction of residential buildings and social infrastructure in Kahramanmaras province through the Azerbaijani government, Trend reports.

The Turkish "Resmi Gazetе" newspaper said that the purpose of this agreement is to regulate the basic principles for the implementation of projects for the construction of residential buildings, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center in one of the earthquake-affected regions of Kahramanmaras province.

The Azerbaijani government will allocate $100 million for the implementation of these projects, addressing the urgent need for housing in Kahramanmaras province, which was affected by an earthquake on February 6, 2023.

Under this agreement, the Housing Development Administration of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye (TOKI) and the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) will act as the executive bodies for the construction project.

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in Türkiye on February 6. The earthquake, with an epicenter in the Pazarcik district of the Kahramanmaras province, lay at a depth of seven kilometers.

As a result of the earthquake, serious damage occurred in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras. In addition, several more strong earthquakes occurred in the territory of the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN11112023000187011040ID1107410657

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search