Türkiye Approves Agreement On Housing Construction In Kahramanmaras By Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of
Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved an agreement involving
the construction of residential buildings and social infrastructure
in Kahramanmaras province through the Azerbaijani government,
Trend reports.
The Turkish "Resmi Gazetе" newspaper said that the purpose of
this agreement is to regulate the basic principles for the
implementation of projects for the construction of residential
buildings, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural
center in one of the earthquake-affected regions of Kahramanmaras
province.
The Azerbaijani government will allocate $100 million for the
implementation of these projects, addressing the urgent need for
housing in Kahramanmaras province, which was affected by an
earthquake on February 6, 2023.
Under this agreement, the Housing Development Administration of
the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of
Türkiye (TOKI) and the State Housing Development Agency of
Azerbaijan (MIDA) will act as the executive bodies for the
construction project.
A devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in Türkiye on
February 6. The earthquake, with an epicenter in the Pazarcik
district of the Kahramanmaras province, lay at a depth of seven
kilometers.
As a result of the earthquake, serious damage occurred in the
provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman,
Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras. In addition,
several more strong earthquakes occurred in the territory of the
country.
