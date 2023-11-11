Uzbek Gymnast Shares Thoughts On Wonderful Atmosphere At Ojag International Cup In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The atmosphere at the Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku is wonderful, and the tournament evokes positive emotions, bronze medalist of the 2nd International "Ojag Cup " in Rhythmic Gymnastics, athlete from Uzbekistan Aziza Akhmadova said, Trend reports.

Akhmadova took third place in the competition in the program without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2016 (group C).

“I'm very glad to come to Baku for the Ojag International Cup. The tournament organizers created wonderful conditions for all participants. I also compete in competitions in Uzbekistan, but winning a medal in Baku is a special feeling,” noted the young gymnast.

She expressed hope to come to Baku again.

“This time I took third place, but I hope to come to Baku again and win gold here. Baku is a very beautiful city and, of course, there is a great desire to return here,” Akhmadova added.

The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.

