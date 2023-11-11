Uzbek Gymnast Shares Thoughts On Wonderful Atmosphere At Ojag International Cup In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The atmosphere
at the Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku is
wonderful, and the tournament evokes positive emotions, bronze
medalist of the 2nd International "Ojag Cup " in Rhythmic
Gymnastics, athlete from Uzbekistan Aziza Akhmadova said, Trend reports.
Akhmadova took third place in the competition in the program
without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2016 (group C).
“I'm very glad to come to Baku for the Ojag International Cup.
The tournament organizers created wonderful conditions for all
participants. I also compete in competitions in Uzbekistan, but
winning a medal in Baku is a special feeling,” noted the young
gymnast.
She expressed hope to come to Baku again.
“This time I took third place, but I hope to come to Baku again
and win gold here. Baku is a very beautiful city and, of course,
there is a great desire to return here,” Akhmadova added.
The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10
through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts
performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group
exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the
world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.
