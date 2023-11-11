Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Sign Memorandum Of Understanding In Cybersecurity Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Representatives
of the State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security of Azerbaijan attended "Turkmentel-2023" international
exhibition-conference in Ashgabat, Trend reports.
The event held on November 9-10 addressed issues of information
security, communication, digital transformation, smart city
technology, and innovations.
The exhibition-conference aimed at exchanging experiences,
expanding networking opportunities, and fostering collaboration,
with the participation of leaders, experts, and innovators in the
field of information and communication technologies (ICT).
Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Chief
of the State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov.
Ismayilov briefed on information security, cybersecurity, and
other activities of the service.
As part of the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed
between the State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security and the "Turkmenaragatnashyk" agency of the Transport and
Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan, outlining cooperation in the field of
cybersecurity.
The event also featured presentations, interactive panel
discussions, technical sessions on the latest achievements and
trends in IT solutions, new technologies, and satellite
communication, as well as information security.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN11112023000187011040ID1107410655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.