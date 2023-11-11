Ukraine Ranks Second In World Giving Index

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has ranked second in the global World Giving Index, becoming this year's highest climber.

That's according to the Charities Aid Foundation , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine is this year's highest climber, gaining 13 points since 2022,” the organization wrote in its report.

Indonesia tops the list, remaining the most“generous” country in the world for the sixth year in a row. Kenya is in third place, followed by Liberia and the USA closing the top five.

The World Giving Index provides insight into how people are engaging in social activities for the benefit of their communities and contributing to the growth of giving around the world. The Index was first published after the 2010 global financial crisis.

A higher score (with a maximum of 100) indicates that most of the population is involved in charity. Ukraine sealed 62 points and Indonesia – 68 points.

In total, 72% of the world's population, or 4.2 billion people, participate in charitable efforts in one way or the other.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the Russian invasion, nearly 9,000 charitable foundations and 6,000 public organizations were officially registered in Ukraine.

A total of UAH 8.4 billion was donated to the three largest charities in the first half of 2023.