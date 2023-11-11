South Korea To Help Ukraine Produce Drones - Lviv Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea will help Ukraine produce more high quality drones for war against Russia.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated this in a video commentary following a foreign tour, Ukrinform reports.
"We have great contact with drone manufacturers. We connect them with our producers. There will be more drones, and they will be of higher quality," said Sadovyi.
The mayor of Lviv also said that Korean businesses are interested in investing in Ukraine. Another industrial park is set to be created in Lviv "with Korean money, for Korean business".
South Korea, Ukraine discuss infrastructure reconstruction projects – media
In addition, with the support of South Korean partners, another hospital will be built at the premises of St. Luke's Hospital.
According to Sadovyi, South Korea supports Ukraine because the nations understands the“importance of our fight against Russia, the country that cooperates with North Korea”.
Also, the mayor noted that such foreign visits are very important for attracting investment to Ukraine, adding that no budget funds were spent during the tour as it was fully paid for by the host party.
