Russian Drones Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Saturday, a group of enemy drones attacked Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.
That's according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , reports Ukrinform.
"At night, the enemy massively attacked the region with drones. Five of them were intercepted by our defenders - in the Pavlograd, Kamianka, Dniprom and Kryvyi Rih districts," the official wrote on social media.
Two Shaheds struck a building causing destruction. A fire broke out, which the rescuers have already put out.
In addition, the aggressor twice targeted the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district. More than half a dozen shots were fired by heavy artillery. No one was injured.
It was previously reported that a woman was killed on Friday by a drone strike in Nikopol.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA
