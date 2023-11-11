Shmyhal: We Appreciate Poland's Solidarity With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal congratulated Poland on Independence Day and emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the support that the country provides to its neighbor in difficult times.

The head of government published his greetings on X, Ukrinform reports.

"I sincerely congratulate Poland and the Polish people on Independence Day! We appreciate your solidarity with Ukraine. I thank every Polish family that supported Ukrainians in the most difficult times," said Shmyhal.

He wished Poland prosperity and well-being.

As reported, Poland's Independence Day is a national holiday, celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the country's declaration of independence from the Russian, German, and Austro-Hungarian empires in 1918.