On Anniversary Of Kherson Liberation, Zelensky Thanks Army, City Residents

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian military for making it happen, and the city's residents – for their resilience.
The head of state posted his greeting address on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"A year ago, the Ukrainian flag returned to Kherson. We all remember this day and these emotions really well - how people met our soldiers, how happy both adults and children were. A big thank you to each of the soldiers who made this possible. We remember all those who sacrificed their lives for the future of our country," Zelensky said. Read also:
He also thanked the people of Kherson for their resilience and faith in Ukraine.
The head of state published a series of photos taken during the liberation of Kherson.
As reported, on November 11, 2022, Kherson was liberated from Russian invaders.
Given the likelihood of intensified shelling of the city on the anniversary of the liberation, no large-scale events or celebrations have been scheduled in Kherson.
