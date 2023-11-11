Agreement Regarding Azerbaijan's Construction In Kahramanmaras Has Been Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the
agreement, which envisages the construction of residential
buildings and social infrastructure facilities by the Azerbaijani
government in Kahramanmaras province, Azernews reports, Turkish Official Gazette.
The purpose of this Cooperation Agreement is to regulate the
main principles of the implementation of the construction project
of residential buildings, elementary school, kindergarten and
cultural center in one of the regions affected by the earthquake in
Kahramanmaraş province of the Republic of Turkiye, under the
conditions established by the Parties based on this Agreement, as
well as within the framework of the valid national legislation of
the Parties.
The government of Azerbaijan will allocate 100 million US
dollars for the realization of the project.
Buildings and facilities to be built by the Executive Body of
Azerbaijan at the expense of these funds will be given to the
Government of the Republic of Turkiye free of charge.
The project will meet the urgent need for shelter in
Kahramanmaraş province, which was affected by the earthquake that
occurred on February 6, 2023 in Turkiye.
Within the scope of this Cooperation Agreement, the Housing
Development Department of the Ministry of Environment, Urban
Planning and Climate Change of the Republic of Turkey (TOKI) will
act as the Executive Agency of the Turkish side, and the State
Agency for Housing Construction of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(MIDA) will act as the Executive Agency of the Azerbaijani
side.
