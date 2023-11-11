North-South International Transport Corridor To Bring $2.5-3Bn Of Transit Income To Azerbaijan Annually

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 70 percent of the technical issues were agreed upon in the
negotiations with Russia to continue the construction of the
Rasht-Astara railway. Agreement on other issues will be reached by
the end of the year, Azernews reports citing
Kheyrulla Khademi, executive director of Iran's Transport
Infrastructure Construction and Development State Company.
He said that an agreement was reached with Russia on the
financing schedule of the road construction, increase of cargo
transportation capacity, construction of stations, rules of
operation and a document was signed.
The Rasht-Astara road, which forms the basis of the North-South
International Transport Corridor, is a continuation of the
Ghazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway. As a
result of the formation of this corridor, which will connect Asia
and Europe in terms of transport, the transit cargo transportation
opportunities of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia will increase. Cargo
transported from South East Asian countries will enter the port of
Mumbai in India, and from there it will enter Chabahar and
Bandar-Abbas ports in Iran. Cargo from these ports will be
transported by train to Russia and Europe via the
Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway.
Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy head of Iran's Presidential
Administration, said in an interview with the local media outlets
news agency that the income of the North-South International
Transport Corridor will be equal to the income from oil sales.
According to him, the annual income of the Corridor will be 20
billion dollars.
Iranian local media outlets called the Corridor the "golden road
of trade" and noted that the 162-kilometer Rasht-Astara road will
facilitate cargo transportation between Russia and India. It is no
coincidence that Russia invested 1.6 billion euros in the
construction of this road.
To note that Azerbaijan is a country that plays a key role as a
transit country in the formation of the North-South Transport
Corridor. Taking into account the passage of this Corridor through
Azerbaijan, the state has implemented large infrastructure
projects. In addition to increasing the loading capacity of the
Baku International Trade port, the Alat-Astara highway was
reconstructed. A new railway bridge between Iran Astara and
Azerbaijan Astara was built and put into use, the construction of a
new road bridge over Astarachay has already been completed and will
be put into operation in the near future with the participation of
the officials of both states. In addition to all this, Azerbaijan
State Railways JSC continues the construction of a cargo terminal
in Astara, Iran.
The fact that Azerbaijan has railroads and roads with Russia
since the time of the USSR made its transit opportunities
efficient. The fact that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
involved Azerbaijan in the process of forming the North-South
International Transport Corridor in 2006 indicated his visionary
strategic political line. According to experts' calculations, after
the North-South International Transport Corridor starts operating,
Azerbaijan will receive 2.5-3 billion dollars in transit revenue
per year.
MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107410644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.