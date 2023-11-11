WHO Chief Stresses“No One Is Safe” In Gaza At UNSC Emergency Meeting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Nov 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that,“nowhere and no one is safe” in Gaza, where the health system is“on its knees,” in an emergency meeting of UN Security Council, yesterday.

The situation on the ground is grim, said the WHO chief, from hospitals conducting operations without anesthesia, to the fact that a child is killed every ten minutes.

“Nowhere and no one is safe,” he said, adding that, medical staff are grappling to try to manage the health needs of 2.3 million people.

Tedros said, the best way to show support is by providing what health workers need to save lives. About 63 metric tonnes of such aid has been sent, but unfettered access is required, to reach the civilians, who are not responsible for the crisis.

Tedros added that, WHO continues to call for a ceasefire. In addition, he called for both sides to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

“In Gaza, nowhere and no one is safe,” said Tedros, speaking again, as the meeting came to a close.

“Imagine that you're trapped in that situation,” he asked ambassadors.

“That's why we're asking for a ceasefire and unfettered humanitarian access,” he said.“And at the same time, of course, we're also asking for the Security Council to do everything for the release of hostages.”– NNN-XINHUA