Kuwait Amir's Representative Arrives In Saudi Arabia For Islamic-Arab Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to chair the Kuwaiti delegation at the extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh. Upon arrival, His Highness was received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al Saud and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) ag

