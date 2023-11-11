Arab, Muslim Fms Meet In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of Arab and Islamic countries held a preparatory ministerial meeting in Riyadh on Saturday ahead of an extraordinary joint summit on the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza, mainly to look into a draft final communique.

The meeting was presided over by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Ibrahim Taha.

The gathering focused on a draft final communique to be submitted to the summit, producing a concerted stance that reflects the joint Arab and Islamic response to the Israeli aggression on occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

