Massive Fire At Dal Lake, Several Houseboats Gutted


11/11/2023 5:15:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake here early Saturday, destroying property worth crores of rupees, officials said.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.

According to an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake at around 5.15 am.

At least five houseboats and three huts were damaged, the official said.

MENAFN11112023000215011059ID1107410612

