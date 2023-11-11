Survey Says How Many Times Americans Plan To Celebrate Each Winter Holiday

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

This holiday season is sure to be a big one, as new data reveals that Americans who are celebrating the winter holidays will partake in over 10 gatherings this year.

That's according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who celebrate a winter holiday, which revealed that most Americans are celebrating Christmas Day (70%), Christmas Eve (65%) and Thanksgiving (62%).

And they'll celebrate each holiday an average of two separate times. Others are celebrating New Year's Eve (33%), Kwanzaa (32%), New Year's Day (30%) and Friendsgiving (30%).

Of those respondents, they celebrate both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day twice, Friendsgiving twice and Kwanzaa thrice, bringing Americans' yearly holiday celebration total to more than 10.

Results also showed that more than four in five (84%) of respondents plan to travel for at least some holidays this year.

In fact, over half (52%) are traveling more than last year and only 10% of respondents aren't planning to travel at all this season.

This may be because nearly nine in 10 (85%) say the joy of traveling to be with friends and family during the holidays outweighs the challenges of travel.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Motel 6 , the survey aimed to uncover how Americans are celebrating the upcoming holiday season - whether it be away from home, with family or for some much-needed R&R.

Respondents are planning to get to their holiday destinations by plane (63%), train (53%), driving (48%), walking (41%) or rideshares like an Uber or taxi (39%).

When it comes to lodging, most respondents are staying with either their siblings (51%) or at their parents' house (51%). Almost two in five (39%) are planning to stay in a hotel with others, and 26% are staying in one alone.

Additionally, 60% plan to take their furry friends along for their holiday journeys this year, up from 22% in a 2022 survey which polled the same demographic.

The excitement of a busy holiday season and family gatherings can sometimes cause social batteries to run out, which may be why the average American looks forward to alone time just four hours into a holiday, while nearly one in five (19%) says it only takes between one to two hours.

While over half (55%) are planning to celebrate the holidays on the day itself, 55% are also looking at the days leading up to the holiday and even a few days after (49%).

Of those who are choosing to celebrate on a different day, the most common reasons for this are to accommodate everyone's schedules (52%), save money (48%), celebrate with both sides of the family (47%) and even to celebrate with friends first and then with family (39%).

“The number of holiday occasions seems to be higher than ever before, so it's no surprise Americans are planning to hit the road more than last year for their holiday celebrations,” said Julie Arrowsmith, President and CEO of economy lodging brands Motel 6 and Studio 6.“And despite the hustle, bustle and travel of the holiday season, it's always memorable to spend time and make new memories with loved ones near and far.”

This year, more than four in five (83%) respondents say that the current economic climate will impact how they celebrate the holidays.

For many, this means reducing the number of gifts they're giving (65%), changing their approach to gifting (56%) and finding more affordable lodging (55%).

But that doesn't mean respondents aren't looking forward to gifts. This year, they're hoping to receive electronics (66%), experiences like concerts or sporting events (57%), clothing and accessories (56%) and even cash or money (47%).

In fact, 66% of respondents would appreciate a cash gift now more than they did when they were a child.

If given $500 cash or check as a holiday gift, many respondents would use it for an experience (59%).

“The holidays are meant to prioritize time together, so don't let travel, costs or logistics get in the way of your gatherings,” added Arrowsmith,“Opting for budget-friendly lodging is a great way to keep expenses minimal so that travelers can focus on time with friends and family and worry less about travel costs.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans who celebrate a winter holiday was commissioned by Motel 6 between September 25 and September 27, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).