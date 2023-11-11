Toobit To List Xpense (XPE) For Spot Trading On Nov 14, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the listing of Xpense (XPE) for spot trading on its platform, starting on November 14, 2023. Xpense is the platform token of XeggeX, a full-service cryptocurrency exchange that offers ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and a variety of digital assets for trading.

XeggeX: Your Full-Service Cryptocurrency Exchange

XeggeX is a comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange that empowers users to trade a variety of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, with ultra-low fees and rapid deposits, withdrawals, and trades. The XeggeX platform is known for its speed, security, and full support, ensuring a seamless trading experience for users.

Key Features of XeggeX and Xpense (XPE):



Ultra-Low Fees : XeggeX offers ultra-low fees, allowing users to trade smarter without the burden of high transaction costs.

Lightning-Fast Transactions : The XeggeX platform ensures lightning-fast deposits, withdrawals, and trades, providing users with a swift and efficient trading experience.

Variety of Digital Assets : Users can trade a variety of digital assets, including popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

Platform Token – Xpense (XPE) : Xpense is the platform token of XeggeX, offering users a range of benefits, including a 25% reduction in trade fees when held in the account and used for fee payments.

Versatile Use of XPE : XPE can be used to reduce trade fees, create liquidity pools, promote assets, pay P2P trade fees, and cover NFT market fees. Seamless Trading Experience : XeggeX's user-friendly platform allows users to sign up in less than 3 minutes, ensuring a quick and hassle-free onboarding process.

Toobit is delighted to offer Xpense (XPE) to its users, providing them with an opportunity to engage with a platform token that enhances their trading experience on XeggeX. This listing reflects our commitment to providing a diverse and innovative range of digital assets.

At Toobit, it believes in the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and we strive to support projects that contribute to a seamless and efficient trading landscape. For more information about Toobit and the XPE token listing, please visit Toobit's official website .

About Toobit:

Toobit is a forward-thinking cryptocurrency exchange platform dedicated to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a wide range of digital assets. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Toobit continually expands its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email:

Website: