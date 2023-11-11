5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits 167 Km WSW Of Ferndale, California - USGS

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 167 km WSW of Ferndale, California at 0315 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 8.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.18 degrees north latitude and 126.17 degrees west longitude. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author