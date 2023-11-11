UN Humanitarians Voice Concern Over Escalation In West Bank

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) UN humanitarians on Friday voiced extreme concern over the escalating violence and tensions in the West Bank as well as the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the number of Palestinians reported killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7 accounts for 42 percent of all Palestinian fatalities in the territory in 2023.

On Thursday, 18 Palestinians, including one child, were killed by Israeli forces. The deadliest incident of the day, which lasted for 12 hours, took place in Jenin Refugee Camp, with 13 fatalities. The operation involved armed clashes and airstrikes, resulting in extensive infrastructure damage in the camp, said OCHA.

Since Oct. 7, 167 Palestinians, including 45 children, have been killed by Israeli forces. Eight others, including one child, were killed by Israeli settlers. Three Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians, it said.

In Gaza, people continued to flee southwards. More than 50,000 people fled on foot or donkey carts on Thursday, said OCHA.

More trucks entered Gaza on Thursday. But the volume of aid entering Gaza remains wholly inadequate, and more than one entry point is needed, it said.

On Thursday, 65 trucks, carrying food, medicines, health supplies, bottled water, blankets and hygiene products, as well as seven ambulances crossed from Egypt into Gaza. This brings the number of trucks that have entered Gaza since Oct. 21 to 821.

Intense fighting continues in Gaza, with hospitals or their immediate vicinities reportedly hit. In addition to damage, health facilities continue to be impacted by the lack of fuel, with some being forced to close surgical wards and oxygen generation plants, it said.

OCHA warned that the food situation in northern Gaza is deteriorating, with partners unable to deliver assistance over the past eight days. As of Thursday, no bakeries were active due to lack of fuel, water and wheat flour, as well as damage sustained by many.

In the south, access to bread is also challenging, as the only operative mill cannot run due to lack of electricity and fuel. People are lining up for hours in front of bakeries, where they are exposed to airstrikes, said OCHA.

Some essential food items, such as rice and vegetable oil, are nearly depleted in the market. Other items, including wheat flour, dairy products, eggs and mineral water, have disappeared from the shelves in shops across Gaza in the past two days, it said. ■

Famagusta Gazette





