Diwali 2023: Check Shubh Muhurat, Lakshmi Pooja Timings In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Diwali 2023: The festival of lights, Diwali, has begun and is being celebrated with around the world. During five five-day Diwali festival, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts and prayer. Apart from this, various rituals are followed with Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped.

Diwali, derived from“Deepavali,” means“a row of lights.” People also lit traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolize the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance Read: Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Naraka ChaturdashiChoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi where people worship Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama in order to atone for past sins is celebrated a day before Diwali. However, this year, the Panchang indicates that Diwali and Choti Diwali happen on the same day this year i.e. on 12 November Read: Diwali 2023: Four tips for investors to impress Goddess of WealthShubh Muharat for Narak Chaturdashi or Choti DiwaliThe 'deepdaan shubh muhurat' will begin at 05:29 pm and end at 8:07 pm Read: Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: Date, stock market timings, other details you should knowLaxmi Puja Muhurat for 13 NovemberPeople perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali) which is the main day of Diwali. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana.

Also Read: Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, pooja timings for the five-day festivalAccording to the Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes. According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Diwali is from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi PujaAfternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:44 PM to 03:08 PMEvening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 05:58 PM to 10:44 PMNight Muhurat (Labha) - 01:54 AM to 03:29 AM, Nov 13Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:05 AM to 06:40 AM, Nov 13Check city-wise Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja:06:09 PM to 08:09 PM - Pune05:39 PM to 07:35 PM - New Delhi05:52 PM to 07:54 PM - Chennai05:48 PM to 07:44 PM - Jaipur05:52 PM to 07:53 PM - Hyderabad05:40 PM to 07:36 PM - Gurgaon05:37 PM to 07:32 PM - Chandigarh05:05 PM to 07:03 PM - Kolkata06:12 PM to 08:12 PM - Mumbai06:03 PM to 08:05 PM - Bengaluru06:07 PM to 08:06 PM - Ahmedabad05:39 PM to 07:34 PM - Noida



