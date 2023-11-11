Veteran Telugu Actor Chandra Mohan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Others Mourn Demise

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away due to cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today i.e. on 11 November. As per reports, the actor had been reportedly undergoing heart-related treatments. He is survived by his wife and two daughters per information shared by Apollo PRO Jagan, the 82-year-old actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Apollo Hospital. As per ANI report, the final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on Monday i.e. on 13 November Telugu film industry mourned the loss of the veteran actor Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note after hearing the news. He took to X and wrote,“It is very sad to know that the senior actor and protagonist Chandramohan Garu, who left an indelible mark in the minds of Telugu people through his versatile acting skills in many such films as 'Sirisirimuvva', 'Sankarabharanam', 'Radhakalyanam' and 'Nakoo Pellam Khali' is no more. In my debut film 'Pranam Kharidu' he gave an outstanding performance in the role of a mute. Our first acquaintance on that occasion turned into a good friendship and an even greater bond. It is a personal loss for me to no longer be close to him. May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to his family and fans.”RRR actor Jr NTR paid tribute to the late actor, called his death untimely, and expressed condolences to his family. In a post on X, he wrote,“It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.”Actor Sai Tej Dharam remembers Chandra Mohan's memorable acting and characters in a heartfelt tribute. He wrote,“His is a face that takes us down the memory lane & puts a smile on our faces every time with his memorable Acting & characters. May your soul rest in peace Chandra Mohan sir. Om Shanti”Film writer and Director Sampath Nandi wrote,“ChandraMohan Garu. Such a deep void this is...Had the privilege of working wid him in #GauthamNanda too!!! Such an enriching experience it was conversations n your contribution to cinema will be treasured forever Sir Om Shanti”Actor Aadi Saikumar wrote,“Really saddened to learn about #ChandraMohan Garu, a truly remarkable individual. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace.”Chandra Mohan's career:Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao popularly known as Chandra Mohan was born on 23 May 1943 in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh. With Rangula Ratnam, the actor began his career in the Telugu cinema business in 1966. Throughout his 932 films, in 150 of his films, he acted as the main lead. He has received 2 Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South had acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'.(With inputs from ANI)
