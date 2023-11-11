Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Actioner Saga Sells Tickets Worth Rs 15 Crores; Fails To Conquer Jawan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, helmed by noted filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, with a gritty and impactful storyline penned by Aditya Chopra. The movie has bonafide bollywood star Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited magnum opus actioner-thriller extravaganza film marks the smashing comeback of Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) on the 70 mm celluloid screens after a gap of four years since Bhaarat (2019). The thrill and zealousness of all the ardent fans and cinephiles to witness the phenomenal performances of Salman and Katrina with the added intriguing element of Emraan Hashmi as the menacing antagonist has amplified manifolds as audiences and global fans await the release of Tiger 3 in the theatres.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Kalidas Jayaram gets engaged to Tarini, viral video captures heartwarming moment

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Tiger 3. The film has already created quite a buzz for itself. The cinema lovers and ardent Salman Katrina fans are eager to see the actors defeat the villainous character of Emraan Hashmi in the action-packed film.

According to recent updates, In less than 24 hours from now, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be in theatres. While everyone is waiting for the movie, official media news reports state Tiger 3 has already sold over 15 lakh tickets in India. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has sold 5.86 lakh tickets worth Rs 15.58 crores across all languages and formats.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reported that Tiger 3, has sold 1.9 lakh tickets in national cinema chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. However, it has failed to surpass Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, Jawan, Adipurush or Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2, which sold tickets ranging from 2.74 lakh to 5.57 lakh at their release.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has received a remarkable response from the audiences. The movie has already been ruling the box office numbers with its advance booking sales. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released on November 12, the day of Diwali.

ALSO READ: Bandra Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhaatia movie gets a good start