Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon, Celebs Wear Best Traditional Attires

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last night Ekta Kapoor held a Diwali party at her residence where she invited friends from the Indian film industry.

The party had celebrities from the film as well as the television industry. It was a star-stunned event with everyone bringing their fashion game forward.



Alaya F's off-white lehenga came with a tube-strapless blouse and had detailed work of blue, orange, and brown on it.



Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a lavishly embroidered Anarkali and jacket combo while Shamita looked gorgeous in a red floral-embroidered one-shoulder saree gown. The sisters accessorized their looks with eye-catching glam selections, statement bags, and modest diamonds.

Ananya Panday looked lovely in a blush pink shade saree which came with glittering sequins. The six yards include a precisely pre-pleated front and pallu, a strapless bustier blouse with a plunging neckline, and a slim silhouette.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan arrived at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party looking gorgeous. Aayush wore a white Gen Z style kurta while Arpita chose for a sliver suit.



For her Diwali bash, Ekta Kapoor wore a sliver blouse, a red skirt and paired it with a black floral designed cape.



Mrunal Thakur looked beautiful in a black lehenga which came with a full-sleeves and deep-neck blouse. The skirt had silver and green shimmer work on it.



Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a grey-whitish kurta which had brown lines on it. He also wore brown pants under it.



Aditya Roy Kapur went for a sheer look in a see-through sequin and thread embroidered short kurta. He paired it with an open Nehru jacket embellished with sparkling sequins.

Kriti Sanon wore a gorgeous black lehenga and choli pair which was richly embroidered in gold accents that mixed a boho-chic elegance with a traditional silhouette.



Disha Patani was dressed in an emerald green bralette blouse with a plunging neckline and a super-cropped hem. The borders of the pre-pleated saree are embellished with gold beads.