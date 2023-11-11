Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon, Celebs Wear Best Traditional Attires

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last night Ekta Kapoor held a Diwali party at her residence where she invited friends from the Indian film industry.
The party had celebrities from the film as well as the television industry. It was a star-stunned event with everyone bringing their fashion game forward.
Alaya F's off-white lehenga came with a tube-strapless blouse and had detailed work of blue, orange, and brown on it.
Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a lavishly embroidered Anarkali and jacket combo while Shamita looked gorgeous in a red floral-embroidered one-shoulder saree gown. The sisters accessorized their looks with eye-catching glam selections, statement bags, and modest diamonds.
Ananya Panday looked lovely in a blush pink shade saree which came with glittering sequins. The six yards include a precisely pre-pleated front and pallu, a strapless bustier blouse with a plunging neckline, and a slim silhouette.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan arrived at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party looking gorgeous. Aayush wore a white Gen Z style kurta while Arpita chose for a sliver suit.
For her Diwali bash, Ekta Kapoor wore a sliver blouse, a red skirt and paired it with a black floral designed cape.
Mrunal Thakur looked beautiful in a black lehenga which came with a full-sleeves and deep-neck blouse. The skirt had silver and green shimmer work on it.
Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a grey-whitish kurta which had brown lines on it. He also wore brown pants under it.
Aditya Roy Kapur went for a sheer look in a see-through sequin and thread embroidered short kurta. He paired it with an open Nehru jacket embellished with sparkling sequins.
Kriti Sanon wore a gorgeous black lehenga and choli pair which was richly embroidered in gold accents that mixed a boho-chic elegance with a traditional silhouette.
Disha Patani was dressed in an emerald green bralette blouse with a plunging neckline and a super-cropped hem. The borders of the pre-pleated saree are embellished with gold beads.
