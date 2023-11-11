Diwali 2023: Essential Skin Care Tips For The Festival Of Lights

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore some essential Diwali skincare tips to help you maintain a healthy and glowing complexion throughout the festivities.

The changing season from autumn to winters demands for proper hydration as the drier air can cause parched skin. So keep hydrated! You don't want that flaky skin on Diwali.

The increased pollution and exposure to smoke during Diwali can lead to the accumulation of impurities on the skin. Regular cleansing is crucial to remove dirt and pollutants.

While the festival calls for dressing up, be mindful of the makeup products you use. Opt for high-quality, products that won't clog your pores and clean your make up befoire bed.

With the hustle and bustle of Diwali celebrations, it's easy to compromise on sleep. But, adequate sleep is crucial for skin repair and regeneration. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep.

Protect your skin by creating a barrier. Before stepping out, apply a good-quality sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

Embrace the goodness of Ayurveda for your Diwali skincare routine. Consider using natural ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood, and aloe vera for face masks or packs.



Diwali preparations, social commitments, and the overall excitement can contribute to stress which can negatively impact your skin. . Practice stress-reducing activities.