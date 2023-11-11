Showtime Wuhan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
WUHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - In Wuhan, there is an ancient and vibrant representative 'local opera'. Its existence has laid the foundation for the formation and development of China's quintessential art form, Peking Opera. It's called 'Hanju' or Han Opera. The small yet impactful stage brings forth the essence of the city, showcasing its beauty and vitality through splendid performances, enchanting music, graceful movements, and captivating lyrics and acts. This cultural heritage continues to be passed down in Wuhan.
Performance of Han Opera 'Reed Marshland' against the backdrop of suspended monorail at Optics Valley
Photo: Chen Liang
Performance of Han Opera 'A Romance from the Closet' against the backdrop of Yellow Crane Tower
Photo: Chen Liang
Hashtag: #WuhanInternationalCommunicationsCenter
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wuhan International Communications Center
MENAFN11112023003092003082ID1107410390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.