We Gained What Belonged To Azerbaijan By Int'l Law - Ambassador Harshly Responds To Armenian PM's Allegations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has gained what belonged to it by the international
law, Leyla Abdullayeva, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France, said at
the 6th Paris Peace Forum, Azernews reports.
She has made the remark in response to the unfounded allegations
once again voiced by Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, at
the panel discussions within the forum in Paris.
"The fears in France on the so-called threat by Azerbaijan
against Armenia is absolutely baseless. We have gained what
belonged to Azerbaijan. Moreover, it was Azerbaijan that initiated
the peace proces with Armenia in the first place," she said.
Regarding the meeting in Granada which took place recetly
without Azerbaijan's participation, Abdullayeva pointed out that it
was France that hindered the negotiations process just the day
before the meeting by declaring its readiness to provide military
equipment to Armenia.
She noted that, for a country that positions it self as a
mediator in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, openly taking one
side is unacceptable.
Meanwhile, in its response to Pashinyan's speech at the Paris
Forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan stated that
Armenia continues its aggressive and slanderous rhetoric against
Azerbaijan using various international platforms.
"We call on Armenia to abandon statements that undermine peace
prospects and use the historical opportunities that have arisen for
the transformation of the South Caucasus region into a space of
peace and cooperation," the ministry said.
