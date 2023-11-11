Air Defense Forces Engage“Ballistic” Target Near Kyiv Saturday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No destruction or casualties were reported in Kyiv after a number of explosions were heard in Kyiv as city Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported a successful interception of an incoming“ballistic” target on the approach to Ukraine's capital.

Local residents heard the explosions before the air raid alert went off, Ukrinform reports.

"Heavy explosions rang out on the left bank (of the Dnipro) in capital city. According to tentative reports, Ukraine's defense forces were activated against a ballistic target,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service received no reports of destruction so far.

The alert was over shortly after 9:00.

Earlier this morning, the Air Force press service warned citizens of a missile threat across Kyiv and a number of neighboring regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 10, an air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K, lasting for almost four hours.