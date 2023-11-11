Kuwait Oil Price Up 21 Cents To USD 84.56 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose by 21 cents to reach USD 84.56 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 84.35 pb on Thursday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up by USD 1.42 to USD 81.43 pb, while West Texas Intermediate rose USD 1.43 to stand at USD 77.17 pb. (end) km

