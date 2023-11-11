               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian President Embarks On Visit To Saudi Arabia Over Palestine


11/11/2023 2:15:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi started a visit to Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2023, to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Palestinian issue, Trend reports.

According to the report, the President of Iran visited Riyadh at the official invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The visit takes place in order to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of state of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding the issue of Palestine.

In his statement before the visit, the Iranian president said that the issue of Palestine is one of the main issues, and important decisions are expected to be made about it at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

