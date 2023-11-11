Iranian President Embarks On Visit To Saudi Arabia Over Palestine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Iranian
President Ebrahim Raisi started a visit to Saudi Arabia on November
11, 2023, to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Palestinian issue,
Trend reports.
According to the report, the President of Iran visited Riyadh at
the official invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin
Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The visit takes place in order to participate in the
extraordinary meeting of the heads of state of the member countries
of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding the issue of
Palestine.
In his statement before the visit, the Iranian president said
that the issue of Palestine is one of the main issues, and
important decisions are expected to be made about it at the meeting
of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
