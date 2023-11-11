               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For November 11


11/11/2023 2:15:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 26 decreased in price compared to November 9.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,807 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 11

Rial on November 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,252

51,660

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,485

46,772

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,844

3,861

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,767

3,758

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,009

6,035

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,961

135,986

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,698

14,728

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,712

27,858

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,373

30,434

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,703

24,899

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,240

2,277

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,471

1,475

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,668

26,964

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,865

30,988

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,106

37,920

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,278

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,501

31,526

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,626

8,642

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,764

5,777

100 Thai baths

THB

116,663

118,240

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,928

8,968

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,833

32,091

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,807

45,003

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,982

8,961

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,553

15,528

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,675

2,690

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

572

572

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,715

12,711

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,205

75,144

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,831

3,826

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,985

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 441,605 rials and the price of $1 is 413,941 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 401,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,310 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 509,000–512,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–546,000 rials.

