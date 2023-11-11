Iranian Currency Rates For November 11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 11, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 26 decreased in price compared to November 9. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,807 rials.

Currency Rial on November 11 Rial on November 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,252 51,660 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,485 46,772 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,844 3,861 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,767 3,758 1 Danish krone DKK 6,009 6,035 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,961 135,986 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,698 14,728 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,712 27,858 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,373 30,434 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,703 24,899 1 South African rand ZAR 2,240 2,277 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,471 1,475 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,668 26,964 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,865 30,988 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,106 37,920 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,278 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,501 31,526 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,626 8,642 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,764 5,777 100 Thai baths THB 116,663 118,240 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,928 8,968 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,833 32,091 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,807 45,003 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,982 8,961 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,553 15,528 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,675 2,690 1 Afghan afghani AFN 572 572 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,715 12,711 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,205 75,144 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,831 3,826 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,985 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 441,605 rials and the price of $1 is 413,941 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 401,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,310 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 509,000–512,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–546,000 rials.

