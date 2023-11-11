Kyrgyzstan Urges Collaboration With EDF For Joint HPP Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 11. The President
of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has called on Électricité de France
(EDF) for joint construction of a hydroelectric power plant (HPP)
on the Chatkal river and for an acceleration of efforts in this
direction, as EDF had earlier expressed readiness to participate in
the implementation of this project, Trend reports.
Zhaparov made this statement during a meeting with the Chairman
of the Board of Directors and CEO of Électricité de France, Luc
Remont, in Paris.
During the meeting, Zhaparov expressed satisfaction with the
recent high interest among French companies in participating in
prospective projects in the energy sector, including EDF, with whom
Kyrgyzstan is fostering close relations.
Kyrgyzstan's President emphasized that, to expedite the
implementation of energy projects, discussions are underway
regarding the mobilization of funding from international financial
institutions.
In this context, he invited EDF to engage in ambitious
initiatives, leveraging its expertise, technology, and resources to
build the largest hydroelectric power stations in the Central Asian
region, and to consider Kyrgyzstan as a reliable partner.
In turn, the CEO of EDF expressed readiness and commitment to
substantive collaboration with Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the
company's rich experience in implementing energy projects,
particularly hydropower. Remont acknowledged the positive trend in
working with the Kyrgyz side to implement previously agreed-upon
commitments and underscored his willingness to visit Kyrgyzstan for
the practical phase of cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance
of enhancing and activating mutually beneficial cooperation.
President Sadyr Zhaparov's working visit to France took place on
November 9–10.
