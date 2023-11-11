General Staff: 87 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 87 combat clashes took place on the front lines. Ukraine's Air Force launched 11 attacks on enemy positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 87 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile attacks and 83 air strikes, carried out 102 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report says.

According to the General Staff, there were civilian casualties following Russian terrorist attacks. Damage was caused to residential buildings, port infrastructure, road transport and other civil infrastructure facilities.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Chervonyi Stav of Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region; Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Klishchiivka, Siversk, Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Storozheve, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine of Donetsk region; Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Ivanivka, Beryslav, Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 11 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit 8 enemy artillery pieces, 1 command post, 4 manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, 1 air defense system, 1 ammunition depot and 4 EW stations.

As reported, the Russian military also attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 combat drones and various types of missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 1 Kh-59 missile and 19 drones.

Photo: AFU General Staff