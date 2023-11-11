               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Several Explosions Heard In Kyiv


11/11/2023 2:15:29 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv before air raid sirens went off.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported a missile threat for the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in a Telegram post that air defenses had been activated.

