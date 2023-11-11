Several Explosions Heard In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv before air raid sirens went off.
The Air Force of Ukraine reported a missile threat for the capital.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in a Telegram post that air defenses had been activated.
