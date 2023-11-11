Two Killed As Russians Shell Kherson Region 121 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 10, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 121 times, killing two civilians and injured eight more.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 121 shelling attacks, firing 696 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 15 shells at the city of Kherson," the region's head said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlement and a "point of invincibility" in Beryslav district.

Ukrainian air defenses intercept all enemy Shahed drones approaching

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and eight others were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 61-year-old man was killed in an enemy attack on Novoraisk, Kherson region, on November 10. Four people were hospitalized, assistance was rendered to another one at the scene.