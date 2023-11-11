UNESCO Officials Were Informed In Detail About Armenia's Vandalism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On November 7-10, 2023, the delegation headed by the Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur
Mammadov paid a working visit to the Republic of France in order to
participate in the 42nd session of the General Conference of
UNESCO.
Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
It was noted that Azerbaijan was elected one of the vice
presidents of the General Conference by a unanimous decision on the
first day of the session. Within the framework of the visit, Deputy
Minister Elnur Mammadov spoke during the general political debates
of the General Conference, as well as held a number of bilateral
meetings.
Delivering a national statement on November 10, Deputy Minister
Elnur Mammadov said that Azerbaijan is one of the key partners of
the Organization and regularly promotes intercultural and
interreligious dialogue with important global initiatives.
In his speech, the deputy minister touched on the issue of the
complete destruction of the existing historical, cultural, and
religious monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated Garabagh economic
region, as well as in the territories of Armenia, on the basis of
ethnic hatred against the Azerbaijani people, and pointed out that
our country has repeatedly appealed to UNESCO and other
international organizations in this regard.
Despite Azerbaijan's numerous calls to take urgent measures to
ensure the protection of the existing cultural heritage and the
organization of relevant fact-finding missions, it was regrettably
emphasized that this was not possible due to the obstacles of the
Armenian side.
In his speech, the deputy minister also talked about the
large-scale reconstruction and restoration work carried out by our
country in the post-conflict period and said that Azerbaijan
attaches special importance to the restoration of existing cultural
and religious objects in the region and that many steps have been
taken in this direction.
Within the framework of the visit, Deputy Minister Elnur
Mammadov also held bilateral meetings with UNESCO Director-General
Audrey Azule and Deputy Director-General for Social and
Humanitarian Sciences Gabriela Ramos.
At the meetings, views were exchanged on Azerbaijan-UNESCO
relations, the current agenda of cooperation, including the
Organization's prospects for cooperation in the field of social and
humanitarian sciences, and numerous initiatives put forward by our
country.
Also, in the meetings, Armenia was informed in detail about the
destruction of historical, cultural, and religious monuments in the
territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia. In this regard, a call was
made to send a relevant fact-finding mission to Armenia in order to
assess the current state of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.
It was brought to attention that after the anti-terrorist
measures carried out by Azerbaijan, Armenia's claims about the
danger of cultural and historical monuments in the region are
groundless, and this was confirmed by two UN missions in the
region.
The importance of the "Baku Process" initiative on intercultural
dialogue was emphasized at the meeting. Stating that UNESCO is the
main supporter and partner of the "Baku Process" as well as the
World Intercultural Dialogue Forum, hope was expressed for the
continuation of this cooperation.
During the 42nd session of the General Conference, which will
last until November 22, 2023, Azerbaijan will be represented by
various institutions in relevant fields.
