Azerbaijan Calls On Armenia For Peace


11/11/2023 2:15:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry once again called on Armenia to step forward to peace and cooperation in the region and to give up its baseless anti-Azerbaijani claims, Azernews reports.

"We call on the Armenian side, which continues aggressive slanderous rhetoric against our country using various international platforms, to stop making statements that harm the prospects of peace and to use the historical opportunities created to transform the South Caucasus region into a place of peace and cooperation."

It was noted that Armenia will give an adequate response to calls made by Azerbaijan in the direction of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and signing a peace treaty in the near future.

