Azerbaijan Calls On Armenia For Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry once again called on Armenia to
step forward to peace and cooperation in the region and to give up
its baseless anti-Azerbaijani claims, Azernews reports.
"We call on the Armenian side, which continues aggressive
slanderous rhetoric against our country using various international
platforms, to stop making statements that harm the prospects of
peace and to use the historical opportunities created to transform
the South Caucasus region into a place of peace and
cooperation."
It was noted that Armenia will give an adequate response to
calls made by Azerbaijan in the direction of normalizing relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia and signing a peace treaty in the
near future.
MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107410319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.