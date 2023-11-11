Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Angola Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Saturday to President of Angola Joao Manuel Lourenco to congratulate him on his country's national day. (pickup previous) mt

