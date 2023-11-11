REVIVE COLLAGEN ANNOUNCE CHRIS APPLETON AS NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

MENAFN - Pressat)World-renowned celebrity hair stylist joins forces with Revive Collagen to bring game-changing collagen supplements to the global beauty masses

Multi-award winning, liquid collagen supplement brand Revive Collagen , announce their partnership with celebrity conceptual hairstylist Chris Appleton.

British born Chris Appleton is the trusted personal hairstylist to the biggest stars in the world including Kim Kardashian , Jennifer Lopez, Arianna Grande and Dua Lipa, creating iconic red-carpet moments that become global trends. His exceptional talent has also enabled him to work with the most iconic fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi and D&G.

Chris shares Revive Collagen's passion for quality, efficacy and helping to make people feel beautiful from the inside out, ensuring the partnership is a natural fit:

“During my global travels, I discovered a true gem in the world of beauty - the iconic British brand, Revive Collagen. Their liquid collagen supplements are nothing short of remarkable and genuinely transform hair, skin, and nails from the inside out.” Chris Appleton

As a trusted celebrity hair stylist whose clients have the highest of beauty standards, Chris is always looking for the best products to recommend. On a personal level, Revive Collagen helps Chris remain dedicated to his consistent skincare and wellness routine which he credits for helping him look and feel great whilst always on the move: "As someone deeply dedicated to maintaining a consistent skincare and wellness routine, I was thrilled to discover Revive Collagen. This all-in-one supplement is a game changer, and the convenience of these delicious ready-to-drink sachets is a lifesaver for someone like me, who is always on the move."

To celebrate the new partnership, Revive Collagen release images from their new global beauty campaign with Chris Appleton. The campaign was shot in Los Angeles by the acclaimed fashion and lifestyle photographer Michele Laurita .

Chris Appleton, Brand Ambassador comments :“I am absolutely thrilled to introduce this revolutionary collagen supplement to my clients and fellow beauty enthusiasts. My partnership with Revive Collagen is poised to redefine beauty standards and elevate the way we care for ourselves, inside and out."

Samantha Faiers, Revive Collagen Co-Founder comments: “Partnering with Chris marks a monumental milestone for us. He's a true pioneer in the hair and beauty industry, with unmatched passion and dedication. His commitment to empowering people to feel their best resonates deeply with our core values at Revive Collagen. It's why we love him - not only for his expertise but also for embodying the charm of a true British gent."