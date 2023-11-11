Hamas May Turn The Sea Into A Tunnel War Weapon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hamas may have devised a devious aqueous trap for invading Israeli forces, waiting for the opportune moment to strike as the Gaza war enters a dangerous new underground phase.

Last month, ETV Bharat reported that Hamas is planning to use its tunnel-fighting prowess to counter and frustrate Israel's ground offensive in the Gaza Strip's northern region.

According to a“what if” memo prepared by the New Delhi-based think tank ImagIndia, Hamas could potentially create a seawater flood in Gaza by remotely exploding a bomb on the Mediterranean coast, ETV Bharat reported.

The report notes that Hamas' tunnels are on average 50 feet under Gaza land but they can also be dug at a depth of just three to four feet underground to link to the Mediterranean Sea coast.

It says if Israel pushes deeper into Gaza, the seawater will rush in via the tunnels and flood the low-lying areas, creating a marshy belt around four kilometers, making it virtually impossible for Israeli trucks and tanks to move.

The report mentions the US approved the sale of precision-guided weapons to Tel Aviv in May this year while the Israeli military also has the option to use US-made“bunker buster” GBU-28 bombs on the tunnels. But dropping bunker busters in response to a Hamas seawater flood bomb blast would further aggravate the situation, drastically increasing the size of flooded areas.

As using bunker-buster bombs may not be an option, unofficial sources have said that Israel could instead pump a chemical agent into the Hamas tunnel network to smoke out militants and facilitate the rescue of hostages.