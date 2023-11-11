Tragedy In Gaza: A Child's Life Lost Every Ten Minutes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions, the World Health Organization's alarming report reveals a grim truth: a child in Gaza loses their life every 10 minutes.

On Friday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, stated during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council that, every 10 minutes, a child loses their life in Gaza.

He added that half of Gaza's 36 hospitals and two-thirds of its primary healthcare facilities are not operational, and those functioning are far beyond their capacity.

Mr Ghebreyesus, while reporting the deaths of Gaza's citizens, especially children, has described the state of Gaza's healthcare system as“on its knees.”

According to the Director-General of the World Health Organization,“Hospital corridors are filled with wounded, patients, and people dying. Morgues are overflowing. Surgeries are being performed without anaesthesia. Tens of thousands of displaced people have sought refuge in hospitals.”

He stated that 1.5 million Palestinians inside Gaza have been displaced, and there is no safe place amidst this crisis.

Ghebreyesus further warned about the risk of spreading infectious diseases and respiratory and skin diseases in Gaza.

He called on all parties to adhere to their commitments under international humanitarian law to prevent further casualties and the destruction of hospitals and medical facilities.

This comes as WHO has confirmed over 250 attacks on healthcare in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7th.

