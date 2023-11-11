Emirates Airline Announces USD 2.6 Billion Profits For First Half Of 2023-24

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates airline's profit for the first half of 2023-24 hit a new record of US$ 2.6 billion, compared to same period last year's profit of US$ 1.1 billion, a rise by 134 per cent . Emirates revenue, including other operating income, of US$ 16.2 billion was up 19% compared with US$ 13.7 billionn recorded in the same period last year.

The airline's record performance is attributable to the strong passenger demand for international travel across markets and Emirates' ability to activate capacity to match demand; and offer customers great value and services.

During the first half of 2023-24, by 30 September, Emirates airline carried 26.1 million passengers up 31% from the same period last year. Emirates Skycargo uplifted 1,035,000 tonnes in the first six months of the year, an 11% increase compared to the same period last year. Emirates airline was operating passenger and cargo services to 144 airports.

The Emirates Group comprising Emirates airline, dnata and other subsidiaries on Thursday, November 10 announced its financial result for the first of 2022-23 ended on September 30,2023.

The Group itself reported half-year net profit US$ 2.7 billion, surpassing its record half-year profit of US$ 1.2 billion last year by 138 per cent. Group revenue was US$ 18.3 billion for the first six months of 2023-24, up 20% from US$ 15.3 billion last year.

Other subsidiary dnata continued to ramp up operations across its cargo and ground handling, catering and retail, and travel services businesses. dnata's revenue, including other operating income, of US$ 2.5 billion increased by 27% compared to US$ 2.0 billion

generated in the same period last year. Overall profit for dnata

was US$ 193 million compared to same period last year's US$ 64 million.

The Emirates Group's employee base, compared to 31 March 2023, grew 6% to an overall count of 108,996 on 30 September 2023. Both Emirates and dnata have ongoing recruitment drives to support their future requirements.

