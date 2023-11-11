(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA)

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah ratified the constitution, a five-chapter document that includes ruling system, social foundation, rights and duties and general rules in 182 articles.

1962 -- Kaifan Cooperative Society established, the first in Kuwait.

1981 -- Kuwait signed the unified GCC economic accord in Riyadh.

1997 -- Heavy rainfall took place in a short period of time. Six people die and more than 100 traffic accidents reported. Private properties damaged and air traffic stopped.

2002 -- Board Chairman and Director General of Environment Public Authority Dr. Mohammad Al-Sarawi won the Dixy Lee Ray scientific award in appreciation of his environmental achievements.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) lent Burkina Faso KD 5.8 million (USD 20.3 million) to finance Ouagadougou-Donsin project.

2013 -- Announcer Ahmad Abdulaal died at the age of 81.

2015 -- Kuwait Petrochemicals Industries Company (PIC) won the Arab Corporate Social Responsibility award.

2015 -- Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) USD three million as support.

2015 -- Former Chief of Staff Sheikh Saleh Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 84.

2020 -- The National Seismic Network, a Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) affiliated, reported a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, which took place in the southwestern region of the country.

2020 -- Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company (KAFCO) won the 2020 excellence award in human resource management at the annual Dubai human resources conference and exhibition.

2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed two loan and grant agreements with Jordan, worth KD 24.2 million, to fund Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Terminal for liquefied gas and support Syrian refugees in the country. (end) ag