1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah ratified the constitution, a five-chapter document that includes ruling system, social foundation, rights and duties and general rules in 182 articles.
1962 -- Kaifan Cooperative Society established, the first in Kuwait.
1981 -- Kuwait signed the unified GCC economic accord in Riyadh.
1997 -- Heavy rainfall took place in a short period of time. Six people die and more than 100 traffic accidents reported. Private properties damaged and air traffic stopped.
2002 -- Board Chairman and Director General of Environment Public Authority Dr. Mohammad Al-Sarawi won the Dixy Lee Ray scientific award in appreciation of his environmental achievements.
2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) lent Burkina Faso KD 5.8 million (USD 20.3 million) to finance Ouagadougou-Donsin project.
2013 -- Announcer Ahmad Abdulaal died at the age of 81.
2015 -- Kuwait Petrochemicals Industries Company (PIC) won the Arab Corporate Social Responsibility award.
2015 -- Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) USD three million as support.
2015 -- Former Chief of Staff Sheikh Saleh Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 84.
2020 -- The National Seismic Network, a Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) affiliated, reported a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, which took place in the southwestern region of the country.
2020 -- Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company (KAFCO) won the 2020 excellence award in human resource management at the annual Dubai human resources conference and exhibition.
2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed two loan and grant agreements with Jordan, worth KD 24.2 million, to fund Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Terminal for liquefied gas and support Syrian refugees in the country. (end) ag
