Azerbaijani National Team Becomes World Champion In Birmingham

The Azerbaijani national team snatched a gold medal at the world championship in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling held in Birmingham, Great Britain.

According to Azernews, the team consisting of Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov became the champion in the team account of tumbling.

Note that this is a first in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.