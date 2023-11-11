               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani National Team Becomes World Champion In Birmingham


11/11/2023 1:07:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team snatched a gold medal at the world championship in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling held in Birmingham, Great Britain.

According to Azernews, the team consisting of Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov became the champion in the team account of tumbling.

Note that this is a first in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.

MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107410236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search