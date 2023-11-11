Azerbaijani National Team Becomes World Champion In Birmingham

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team snatched a gold medal at the world
championship in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling held in
Birmingham, Great Britain.
According to Azernews, the team consisting of Mikhail Malkin,
Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov became the champion
in the team account of tumbling.
Note that this is a first in the history of Azerbaijani
gymnastics.
