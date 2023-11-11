Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept All Enemy Shahed Drones Approaching Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all combat drones the enemy had launched at the city of Kyiv last night.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The recent air alert in Kyiv was related to an attack by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. The enemy drones (Shahed loitering munitions, according to preliminary data) were launched from the southern direction. Air defense forces and means hit all aerial targets on the approaches to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, the administration's head, said.

According to preliminary data, no casualties or damage were reported in the capital. Data are being updated.

Ukraine's air defense forces engage Russian drones in the sky over Kyiv

"There is a high probability that the enemy is testing Kyiv's air defense systems in this way," said Popko, urging not to ignore air raid sirens.

As reported, on the evening of November 10, air defenses were activated on the outskirts of the capital.