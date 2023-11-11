Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces Report Details Of Evening Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 10, Russian aggressors hit Odesa district twice with missiles, targeting a summer cottage cooperative and port infrastructure.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's southern defense forces reported this in Telegram.

"From the Black Sea area, using tactical aircraft, rashists fired an air-launched missile at the summer cottage cooperative. An elderly woman, who was rescued from the rubble of a private house, was hospitalized. Her condition is stable," the report says.

Two other elderly men received minor injuries, assistance was rendered to him at the scene. In addition, the enemy hit the port infrastructure - likely with an Oniks supersonic missile. People were not injured. The extent of the damage is being clarified, the military added.

As reported, two air strikes were recorded in Odesa region yesterday evening as air raid sirens went off. Three people were reportedly injured.

Photo: Ukraine's southern defense forces, Telegram