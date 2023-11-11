Spectator Support At Ojag International Cup Inspiring Young Athletes From Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The warm support
of the spectators of the Ojag International Cup inspires all
gymnasts, Elnura Kozhakhmetova and Ayaulym Tanatar, participants of
the 2nd Ojag International Cup in rhythmic gymnastics and pupils of
the Grand Club in the city of Pavlodar (Kazakhstan), told Trend .
At the competition, Elnura Kozhakhmetova won a bronze medal in
the Odzhag Cup in the hoop exercise among gymnasts born in 2014
(group A). Ayaulym Tanatar was awarded two bronze medals in the
all-around and ball programs, as well as a silver medal in the club
exercise among gymnasts born in 2014 (group A).
"The competition went well; I liked the conditions and the fact
that we were given time to prepare so we could do training before
the start. The award ceremony left an unforgettable impression; it
was very solemn. I am glad that I will bring home the medal of the
Ojag International Cup", Elnura Kozhakhmetova said.
Ayaulym Tanatar added that the public in Baku, with its support,
gives a positive attitude and energy to the athletes.
"Before my visit to Baku, I heard a lot about the National
Gymnastics Arena. I knew that this hall hosted prestigious
competitions in rhythmic gymnastics-World and European
Championships, World Cups. It's a great honor to perform here,"
Ayaulym Tanatar stressed.
The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10
through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from
13 countries participate in the competitions. The competition
involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21
teams doing group exercises.
