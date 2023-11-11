Azerbaijan-To-Türkiye Money Transfer Transactions In 2024 Forecasted

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Following the
start of money transfers from Azerbaijan to Turkey via the Turkish
'Turan Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi' (Turan) payment system, a minimum
of 25,000 transactions are expected to be handled, Managing
Director at United Payment Azerbaijan company Edgar Abdullayev told
Trend .
He stated that the company is now awaiting a license in
compliance with Azerbaijan's "On payment services and payment
systems" law.
"After receiving the license to operate in Azerbaijan, we plan
to launch money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye as soon as
possible," the company's managing director said.
Monthly remittances to Azerbaijan using the Turan payment system
total about 9.5 million liras ($340,000). Turan intends to raise
this sum to 10 million liras ($360,000) in October and 37.5 million
liras ($1.3 million) every month by 2024.
The Turan payment system has approximately 120,000 active users
and processes over 700,000 transactions per month.
