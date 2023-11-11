ICMEI Extends Grateful Farewell To Ambassador Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) expressed its deepest gratitude to His Excellency Ashraf Shikhaliyev, the outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan to India, for his dedicated efforts in strengthening and promoting cultural relations between India and Azerbaijan. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of ICMEI, honoured Ambassador Shikhaliyev with a memento during a farewell ceremony held on the last day of his tenure in India.



Under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency Ashraf Shikhaliyev, India and Azerbaijan have witnessed a significant elevation in their bilateral relations over the past three years. The Ambassador's tireless commitment to fostering cultural and artistic exchanges between the two nations has played a pivotal role in enhancing the bond of friendship and cooperation.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, while presenting memento, acknowledged the pivotal role played by Ambassador Shikhaliyev in the development of the Indo Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum, operating under ICMEI. He commended the Ambassador for his unwavering support and vision in enriching the cultural ties between the two countries, creating a platform for artistic and cinematic collaborations.



whereas Ambassador Shikhaliyev expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality and support he received during his tenure in India. He noted that cultural diplomacy is a significant pillar of international relations and emphasized the role of art and culture in bringing people closer.



ICMEI extended its best wishes to Ambassador Ashraf Shikhaliyev for his future endeavours and expressed its eagerness to continue working towards fostering a deeper and more prosperous partnership between India and Azerbaijan in the realm of art and culture.



