Fairmont Jaipur Welcomes Guests To Celebrate Diwali In Grandeur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fairmont Jaipur, the opulent property nestled in the heart of the Pink City, welcomes guests to celebrate Diwali in grandeur. The hotel offers an extraordinary Diwali experience that blends the richness of Indian culture with opulence and warmth.



Guests at Fairmont Jaipur will be treated to a memorable welcome, featuring festive room amenities designed to set the tone for their magnificent stay. The festivities kick off with a special Diwali Pooja ceremony on the auspicious date of 12th November, creating a spiritual connection for all those present.



Fairmont Jaipur prides itself on its enchanting arrival experience that caters to the five senses, offering guests an immersive introduction to the essence of Indian hospitality and culture right from the moment they step through the door.



As the sun sets over the Pink City, 'Shaam E Khaas,' the evening cultural activity, comes alive, offering an opportunity to savor local delicacies that capture the essence of India's culinary heritage, all while overlooking the majestic Aravalli Hills.



Adding to the celebratory spirit, every room booking includes two complimentary beverages selected from our exclusive options, ensuring that guests have the perfect drink to accompany their festivities.



The hotel also offers a 20% discount on spa services, dining, soft beverages, and laundry, enabling guests to indulge in self-care and relaxation during their stay.



Don't miss out on the 'Buy One Get One' Happy Hours at Anjum Bar, available from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on selected beverages, making it the perfect time to raise a toast to the joyous occasion with friends and loved ones.



Fairmont Jaipur extends a warm invitation to celebrate Diwali in a manner that will turn moments into memories. Guests are encouraged to book their stay and make this Diwali truly special.



Diwali Package Inclusions:



Buffet Breakfast and Wi-Fi

Welcome In Room Festive Amenities

Diwali Pooja (12th November 23)

Diya Lighting Activity

Five Senses Arrival Experience

02 Complimentary Beverages per Room per Stay from Selected Options

Evening Sunset Cultural Activity with Local Delicacies (Shaam E Khaas) Overlooking the Aravalli Hills

20% Discount on Spa, Food, Soft Beverages, and Laundry

Happy Hours (Buy One Get One) at Anjum Bar from 17:00 Hrs to 19:00 Hrs (on Selected Beverages)



This Diwali, let Fairmont Jaipur be your host and curator of unforgettable memories. Discover the grandeur of the Pink City and celebrate the Festival of Lights in style. Reserve your stay now and embark on a journey like no other.





About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. The property has amassed multiple awards in the different sectors that it caters to including, but not limited to, Top Mice Venue Of The Year (Domestic) 2019, Best Venue for Big Fat Indian Weddings and the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award, 16th Hospitality India Travel Awards for Best Family Hotel in India, Wedding Sutra Influencer Award for Best Destination Wedding Venue in India, First India Food and Hospitality Award for Best Hotel for Events, Spotlight 2022 Award for Best Luxury Wedding Hotel to name a few.



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

