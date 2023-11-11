Fair Weather Forecast Almost Nationwide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be moderate almost countrywide, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the weather on Sunday will be fair almost nationwide and scattered showers of rain are forecast in the Kingdom's northern and central regions, which may be often accompanied by thunder.On Monday, a weak possibility of scattered rain showers is expected in Jordan's different areas.AS for Tuesday, a significant drop in temperatures will take place, with a chance of rain showers, especially in the Kingdom's northern and central regions.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 27 degrees Celsius, sliding to 15 degrees at night, meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will see a blazing 33C, dropping to 22C during night hours.